Washington, January 20: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021 amidst heightened security concerns. Biden took the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris took oath as the first woman Vice President. Harris is the 49th Vice-President of the United States and with this, she has made history as America's first woman, first Black and first person with south Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President.

Biden, who is 78, is the oldest president in American history. He delivered his first presidential address to the country shortly after taking the oath. Biden's historic speech, with the theme of unity and healing, has been prepared by his Indian-American speech writer Vinay Reddy. Oldest Presidents of United States: As Joe Biden Gets Set to Be Sworn in, Here's a Look at 5 Former Presidents of US Who Were Above The Age of 64.

All you Need to Know about Joe Biden- the Oldest US President in American History:

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, also known as Joe Biden, is an American politician who has been sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States. Biden was born November 20, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family, he has a sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James. His mother Jean was of Irish descent, while father had English, French, and Irish ancestry Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. A member of the Democratic Party, Biden served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017. He represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009. Biden was re-elected to the Senate six times, and was the fourth-most senior senator when he resigned to serve as Barack Obama's vice president after they won the 2008 presidential election; Obama and Biden were re-elected in 2012. As vice president, Biden oversaw infrastructure spending in 2009 to counteract the Great Recession. The 78- year old US President was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and New Castle County, Delaware. He studied at the University of Delaware before earning his law degree from Syracuse University in 1968. He was elected a New Castle County Councillor in 1970. Biden became the sixth-youngest senator in American history when he was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, at the age of 29. Biden was a long-time member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and eventually became its chairman. He opposed the Gulf War in 1991 and supported expanding the NATO alliance into Eastern Europe and its intervention in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s. He supported the resolution authorizing the Iraq War in 2002, and later opposed the surge of U.S. troops in 2007. In 1972, Biden defeated Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs to become the junior U.S. senator from Delaware. He was the only Democrat willing to challenge Boggs

As Biden enters the White House, some of the top challenge for him is to lift America from the devastation of a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 4,00,000 Americans and thrown millions into economic distress. Biden will have to face another challenge which is revival of the economy, which has been badly bruised by the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).