Kuwait Says Airport Damaged in Iranian Attack, Flights Suspended

Kuwait said its international airport suffered significant damage after an Iranian drone and missile attack early Wednesday, marking a dangerous escalation in regional tensions and casting fresh doubt over prospects for a wider peace agreement in West Asia.

According to Kuwait's state news agency, the attack struck Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 building, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert incoming and outgoing flights. The General Civil Aviation Authority described the damage as severe, though emergency services quickly responded to secure the facility and assist those affected. 'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Alive': US State Secy Marco Rubio Says Iran's Supreme Leader Is 'Increasingly Engaging' in Peace Talks.

The incident came amid a rapidly escalating military confrontation between Iran and the United States. Earlier, the U.S. military reported that two Iranian missiles launched toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart before reaching their targets. Washington also said three missiles fired at Bahrain were intercepted by American and Bahraini defense systems.

U.S. Central Command stated that Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles and drones toward regional neighbors, but claimed all attacks failed to achieve their intended objectives. In response, U.S. forces carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, targeting locations linked to the attempted attacks. Iran Nuclear Talks: Tehran Agrees to Discuss Previously Off-Limits Issues, Says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The latest exchange of strikes has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with Gulf nations increasingly caught in the crossfire. Analysts warn that attacks on critical infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities, could further destabilize the region and undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a lasting peace arrangement between Washington and Tehran.

With military activity intensifying across the Gulf, concerns are growing that the window for de-escalation may be rapidly narrowing.

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