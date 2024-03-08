London, March 8: A 27-year-old man from the UK died of a severe allergic reaction after eating a mouthful of butter chicken curry that contained nuts, despite having an EpiPen with him. The man took a bite of the butter chicken and fell sick. He took a shot of EpiPen but to no avail. He was taken to a hospital, where he was put on life support, but he died a week later.

According to The Mirror, Joseph Higginson, from Bury, Greater Manchester, had a history of anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes the immune system to overreact to certain substances. He was allergic to nuts and almonds but had eaten dishes with nuts before without any serious consequences.

Man Dies After Eating Butter Chicken

On December 28, 2022, he ordered a takeaway curry from a local eatery and decided to try the butter chicken, which was clearly labelled as containing almonds. He took one bite and immediately felt unwell. He injected himself with his EpiPen, a device that delivers a dose of adrenaline to counteract the allergic reaction, but it did not work. He collapsed on the floor, and his family called 999 for help.

Paramedics arrived and gave him more adrenaline, and performed CPR, but he did not respond. He was rushed to the Royal Bolton Hospital, where he was put on life support. He never regained consciousness and died on January 4, 2023, seven days after eating the curry. Higginson succumbed to anaphylaxis.

Allergies Can be Deadly

His family said he was careful about his allergies and always checked the ingredients of the food he ate. They said he was a loving and kind person who enjoyed his job and hobbies. They urged people with allergies to take them seriously and always carry their EpiPens with them.

The police investigated the incident and found no fault with the takeaway establishment. They said they followed the proper procedures and provided the correct allergy information. They expressed their condolences to the family and said it was a tragic case of an unpredictable allergic reaction.

