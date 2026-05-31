‘Nobody Will Want To Have S*x With You’: Queensland Teacher Banned for S*xual Talks, Racist Conduct in School

A Queensland high school teacher has been barred from reapplying to teach for five years after a tribunal found he engaged in inappropriate s*xual conversations, racist behaviour and aggressive conduct towards students and staff.

According to a January 2026 judgment by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT), the teacher, identified as AHS, made disturbing remarks to students, including telling one boy, “Nobody will want to have s*x with you or date you.” He also said words to the effect of, “If you keep swinging on your chair, you will become a paraplegic and you will not be able to get an erection.”

Students reported that AHS frequently discussed s*xual topics in class. One student recalled him talking about “s*xual fantasies and how men and women aren’t supposed to just be with one person,” while another said he remarked, “I know you and (her boyfriend) would get it on.” Georgia Shocker: 2 Female Teachers Have S*x With Same Student Multiple Times, Arrested.

The tribunal also heard evidence that AHS made explicit comments about relationships and human behaviour, including statements about multiple partners. Several students testified that he discussed m*sturbation openly in class.

In another incident, AHS took a Rubik’s cube from a student and said “there are things to play with on your body,” which the tribunal found corroborated inappropriate conduct allegations. Florida Teacher Accused of Classroom S*x After Luring 17-Year-Old Student With Explicit Texts.

The judgment further detailed a “humiliating” racist stunt where AHS asked students who were not of European descent to stand, telling the class they were “taking away the rights of the other (white) students.” A video showed him addressing students in an “aggressive, intimidating and humiliating manner,” including calling an Aboriginal student a hypocrite.

In a separate case, a student was left bleeding and “scarred” after AHS deliberately stuck their arm with a metal bandage clip. When questioned, he dismissed the student as “a professional victim.”

The tribunal also noted aggressive behaviour towards staff, including an incident where he slammed a door in the face of a pregnant colleague and acted in an intimidating manner.

AHS denied many allegations, attempted to shift blame onto students and staff, and was described by the tribunal as demonstrating “arrogance, insensitivity” and a disregard for student welfare.

“The offending conduct occurred over a lengthy period of time of some four years and included s*xualised, racially prejudiced, aggressive, physically inappropriate and unprofessional conduct,” the tribunal stated.

Following the findings, AHS has been banned from reapplying for teaching registration for five years, with authorities emphasising the seriousness of the misconduct and breach of trust.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).