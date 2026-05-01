Florida Teacher Accused of Classroom S*x After Luring 17-Year-Old Student With Explicit Texts

A married Florida teacher has been charged with first-degree felony offenses after allegedly luring a 17-year-old student into her classroom and having s*x with him over a desk. Heather Mashburn-Smith, 37, is accused of using flirtatious messages, secrecy, and her position of authority to carry out the alleged relationship.

According to a report by DailyMail, the case began after anonymous complaints alerted school staff that Mashburn-Smith was allegedly involved with a student. Investigators later learned that the teen said the pair had twice had s*x over the previous two months, and that the first encounter happened after she asked him to come to her classroom following a weightlifting session. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

The warrant says Mashburn-Smith sent messages that were openly suggestive, including claims that she “needed him” and that she “was wearing a dress with nothing under it.” The student allegedly told police that she left a book in the doorframe so he could enter the classroom unnoticed, then hugged and kissed him before lying back on a student’s desk.

The report further says the teacher told the boy they did not need contraception because her “tubes were tied,” and warned him she could get in “big trouble” if he told anyone. When the alleged affair continued, the student said she offered oral s*x and later tried to persuade him to marry her when he turned 18. Bengaluru Shocker: US Tourist S*xually Assaulted at Kodagu by Jharkhand Native, Homestay Owner Arrested for Cover-Up Attempt.

The warrant also says Mashburn-Smith admitted the relationship when confronted by deputies and told them, “I made a mistake.” She reportedly said she felt “special” and “desired” when the student complimented her, but also said she was remorseful because she was married and knew she was an adult who needed to stop.

Mashburn-Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful activity with a minor, elevated to a first-degree felony because of her position of authority. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison under Florida’s criminal punishment code, where the age of consent is 18.

Authorities say the accused educator had taught the student since he was in ninth grade. School officials placed her on administrative leave, and district leaders said the conduct was a direct violation of the duty educators owe to students and families.

Sheriff Bill Prummell condemned the alleged abuse of trust, saying, “Teachers are meant to be people that students can trust and seek out for mentorship, guidance, and encouragement” and adding, “This individual took advantage of that vulnerability and preyed on one of the people she was entrusted to protect.” Superintendent Mark Vianello also said, “The actions of this individual are a direct violation of the duty every educator owes to students and families,” and, “We will not tolerate anything that compromises student safety.”

This case has drawn attention because it combines alleged grooming, abuse of authority, and repeated misconduct inside a school setting. The accusations now place Mashburn-Smith at the center of a criminal case that could bring severe prison time and long-term professional fallout.