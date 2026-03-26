New Delhi, March 26: In a landmark decision, Spain’s Constitutional Court has granted 25-year-old Noelia Castillo Ramos the legal right to proceed with voluntary euthanasia, marking a significant moment in the country’s assisted dying framework. The ruling, delivered in February 2026, concludes a prolonged legal battle and positions Castillo Ramos among the youngest individuals in Spain to receive judicial approval for euthanasia under the nation’s 2021 law.

Tragic Incident and Lasting Impact

The case dates back to 2022, when Castillo Ramos was subjected to a brutal gang rape and s*xual assault while living at a state-run youth facility in Barcelona. The trauma led to a suicide attempt in which she jumped from a building. Dutch Woman Zoraya Ter Beek Chooses Euthanasia at Age 28, Know Why.

She survived but was left paralysed from the waist down. In the years that followed, she reported enduring chronic physical pain alongside severe psychological distress, ultimately seeking euthanasia as a way to end her suffering.

Noelia Castillo Ramos Gets Court Nod for Euthanasia in Spain

The mother of Noelia Castillo Ramos reads an email in an attempt to encourage her daughter not to euthanize herself. Noelia, who previously tried taking her life by jumping from a building after being gang r*ped, is scheduled to be euthanized tomorrow. "These are my final words… https://t.co/s4gD7HFdwN pic.twitter.com/94TM9I6TQk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026

Legal Battle Over Consent

Spain legalized euthanasia in March 2021 for adults experiencing “serious and incurable” conditions that cause unbearable suffering. Castillo Ramos’s request was approved by a medical board in July 2024. Harish Rana Dies: Ghaziabad Man Passes Away at AIIMS, India’s First Patient Granted Passive Euthanasia.

However, the process was halted after her father challenged the decision in court. Backed by the group Abogados Cristianos, he argued that her mental health condition prevented her from giving informed consent and that the state must protect vulnerable individuals.

Court Upholds Right to Die

After multiple rulings in her favor in lower courts, the case reached the Constitutional Court. In its final verdict, the court dismissed the father’s appeal, affirming that Castillo Ramos met all legal criteria.

The judges emphasized her right to personal autonomy and physical integrity, concluding that there was no violation of her fundamental rights.

Debate Likely to Continue

Despite the ruling, the case continues to spark debate across Spain, particularly around euthanasia involving patients with psychological trauma. The opposing legal group has indicated plans to approach the European Court of Human Rights.

For now, the court’s decision allows Noelia Castillo Ramos to proceed with assisted dying under medical supervision, highlighting the evolving legal and ethical landscape surrounding euthanasia in Europe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).