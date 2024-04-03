Zoraya Ter Beek, a 28-year-old woman from a little Dutch town near the German border, made the decision to undergo euthanasia in early May due to her struggles with depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder. Despite being in a loving relationship and a comfortable living situation, Ter Beek feels tired of life, citing her mental health conditions as the primary reason for her choice to opt for euthanasia at home. Her story sheds light on the growing trend of individuals, particularly young people, choosing assisted suicide for non-terminal conditions, raising ethical concerns about the normalisation of euthanasia. Critics argue that such laws and societal attitudes contribute to a concerning increase in the number of people choosing to end their lives prematurely. As the debate surrounding euthanasia intensifies, questions arise regarding the balance between individual autonomy and societal responsibility in matters of life and death. Euthanasia Allowed in Portugal: Portuguese Parliament Approves Euthanasia Bill for People Suffering With Terminal Illnesses.

Zoraya Ter Beek Chooses Euthanasia

Zoraya ter Beek is one of a growing number of people across the West choosing to end their lives rather than live in pain. Pain that in many cases can be treated. In 2022, euthanasia comprised 5% of deaths in the Netherlands. Read @rupasubramanya’s investigation:… pic.twitter.com/YHh2Sk6DbN — The Free Press (@TheFP) April 2, 2024

