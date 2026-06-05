Pakistan: Elderly Man Kills Wife for Refusing S*x in Karachi, Confession Video Goes Viral

An elderly man walked into a local police station on Thursday (June 4) morning, surrendering to authorities after allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Orangi Town of Karachi, Pakistan. As reported by The Express Tribune, the suspect confessed to killing his spouse following an argument that escalated over her refusal to engage in s*x. A video of the husband admitting killing his wife has gone viral on social media platforms.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Ali Asgar Akbar Ali, approached officers at the Pakistan Bazaar police station to confess to the crime. Law enforcement officials initially suspected that Ali Asgar might be experiencing mental instability, but sub-inspector Chandio confirmed that subsequent verification led police to the crime scene.

Following Asgar's detailed statement, a police team was dispatched to the couple's home located in Sector 11½ of Orangi Town. Upon arrival, officers recovered the blood-soaked body of his 58-year-old wife, Asma. According to police statements, Asgar also turned over an iron rod at the station, which he allegedly used as the murder weapon to strike his wife.

Karachi Man Confesses To Murdering Wife for Refusing S*x

*🚨58 سالہ اہلیہ کو جــان سے مـارنے والے 64 سالہ ملزم علی اصغر گرفتاری دینے خود تھانے پہنچ گیا، لیکن وجہ کیا تھی؟ اس کیلئے یہ ویڈیو دیکھ لیجئے ۔ عجیب وغریب نفسیاتی مریض ہے یہ بندہ😭🙏🙏* pic.twitter.com/m2xz1SUBPp — Mian Shahid Zaman (@mianshahidzaman) June 4, 2026

Details of the Altercation

During initial interrogations, Asgar reportedly told investigators that the dispute began on Wednesday night when he sought to have s*xual intercourse with his wife. When she refused, a heated argument ensued, which quickly turned physical. Asgar confessed to striking Asma on the head with the iron rod during the altercation, causing fatal injuries. She died at the scene.

Investigators revealed that the suspect is a retired serviceman who claimed to have previously served in East Pakistan. The couple shared four children—two sons and two daughters. Police noted that the daughters are married and reside elsewhere, while both sons were away at work when the incident occurred, leaving the accused and the victim alone in the house.

A formal case has been registered against the suspect. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation and are currently recording statements from the victim’s neighbors and extended family members to establish a complete timeline of events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Express Tribune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).