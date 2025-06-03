A massive jailbreak has been reported in Pakistan, where a mass escape occurred at a jail in Karachi. It is reported that a wall collapse at Malir Jail in Karachi triggered a mass escape, with hundreds of inmates fleeing the prison. According to a report in India Today, over 200 inmates used the earthquake-triggered chaos to escape from the jail. The alleged incident occurred on Monday night, June 2, when three low-intensity earthquakes hit Karachi city in Pakistan's Sindh province. It is reported that "at least 216 inmates fled" as the jail authorities got busy in earthquake-related evacuations. It is also learned that the police opened fire to regain control, but clashes worsened the mayhem. Over 20 people are said to have died in the incident, with only 41 prisoners recaptured so far. Multiple videos of the incident have also surfaced online. Sana Yousaf Dies: 17-Year-Old Pakistani TikToker Shot Dead at Her Islamabad Residence, Police Launch Manhunt to Nab Culprit.

Over 200 Inmates Escaped Malir Jail in Karachi

A screengrab of the videos showing jailbreak in Karachi. (Photo credits: X/@nabilajamal_)

Video of Malir Jailbreak Surfaces

#BreakingNews دعویٰ ہے کہ #ملیرجیل کراچی سے متعدد قیدی فرار ہوئے اور ویڈیو میں نظر آنے والے دونوں افراد مبینہ طور پر مفرور قیدی ہیں، علاقے میں شدید فراہم اور قیدیوں کی تلاش میں سرچ آپریشن جاری ہے۔#Karachi #Malir #Jail #MalirJail #کراچی #ملیر #جیل pic.twitter.com/U8TrQ41Sj8 — Abdul Jabbar Nasir (عبدالجبارناصر) (@ajnasir) June 2, 2025

Several Prisoners Were Recaptured

Karachi: Sir @AdityaRajKaul During earthquake tremors, Thousands of prisoners escaped from Malir Jail by breaking walls. The prisoners snatched weapons from police personnel and opened fire, resulting in one prisoner killed and five injured. Police launched a search operation,… pic.twitter.com/lx8BqOvC4T — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) June 3, 2025

