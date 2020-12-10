Islamabad, December 10: An MPA from Lower Dir belonging the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasaf party was caught cheating during his under graduate examination. According to the report by Pakistan's Geo TV, MPA Liaquat Ali was caught by the invigilator while using unfair means in the Pakistan Studies exam for his Bachelor of Arts degree that took place in November. The exams were conducted in the Malakand University. He is currently in second year of the course. World News | PML-N Lawmaker from Pakistan's Punjab Resigns After PDM Call.

A university spokesperson on Wednesday reportedly said, "PTI Lower Dir MPA Liaquat Ali was caught cheating during his undergraduate exam in the Malakand University." He added that Liaquat Ali's results have been held for cheating. The lawmaker has been summoned by the university on December 17. He has been asked to provide an explanation for his actions to a committee appointed by the university. Pakistan to Start Free COVID-19 Vaccination Drive from April 2021.

Ali was elected an MPA to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Lower Dir-V constituency with 22,864 votes in the 2018 general elections. He had defeated MMA’s Saeed Gul during the polls. He belongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

