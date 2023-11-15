Moscow, November 15: Russian law enforcement recently said that a mother reportedly confessed to killing her newborn baby by throwing the child into a red-hot kitchen stove. The police have now launched a murder probe into the alleged death of the child, which occurred in Olenevod village, Primorsky region. Officials said that the accused woman gave birth to her premature third child at home.

Woman Kills Newborn Child

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the accused woman is presently the prime suspect in the case. Speaking to RIA Novosti state news agency, a source said that the woman allegedly "burned her newborn in a stove." The woman gave birth to a child, who was born premature - after five months. Vladimir Putin Pardons Murderer Who Raped, Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend Over 100 Times for Fighting in Ukraine War: Report.

Accused to Face Jail if Convicted

A report in the Russian Investigative Committee said: "[The mother] explained that she had a premature birth in the fifth month of pregnancy, and she got rid of the baby." As per the reports, the ‌woman was not registered with a doctor or hospital. When she gave birth to her third child, her other two children were in care.

Russian law enforcement said that the woman "confessed to the killing" of her child after no traces of the newborn baby were found at her home. If the report is to be believed, the woman could be jailed for up to five years if convicted of the murder of her newborn baby. The Russian Investigative Committee said it would examine "all versions of what happened." Russia President Vladimir Putin Seen with Nuclear Briefcase After Meeting Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing (Watch Video).

In a similar incident in 2019, an 11-month-old baby was burned alive in a stove by his grandparents. The boy, identified as Maxim Sagalakov, was left in his grandparent's care by his mother, Viktoria (20), in the Khakassia district of Russia.

