Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow remains prepared to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. In a recent announcement, the President confirmed Russia's willingness to reach a peace agreement through negotiations, specifically citing potential compromises previously discussed with US President Donald Trump during their meetings in Anchorage.

Vladmir Putin Ready to Make Peace

President Putin reiterated that Russia is committed to resolving the situation through peaceful means. He emphasised that the framework for a possible deal involves terms that had been previously deliberated with President Trump. Vladimir Putin To Attend BRICS Summit 2026 in India This September, Kremlin Official Confirms.

While confirming Moscow’s readiness to move forward, Putin noted that the finalisation of any such agreement remains contingent upon the concurrence of the Ukrainian government. Xi Jinping Tells Donald Trump Russia’s Vladimir Putin May Regret Ukraine Invasion: Report.

The Russian leader stressed that for these diplomatic efforts to be successful, Ukraine must also indicate its willingness to accept the terms previously outlined during the discussions in Anchorage. Moscow has maintained that it is prepared to proceed with these specific compromises, provided that all involved parties reach a consensus on the proposed path forward.

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