Xi Jinping Tells Donald Trump Russia’s Vladimir Putin May Regret Ukraine Invasion: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told US President Donald Trump during their recent meeting in Beijing that Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually regret his decision to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a Financial Times report citing people familiar with the US assessment of the summit.

The reported remarks were made during wide-ranging discussions that included the ongoing war in Ukraine and broader geopolitical coordination. According to the report, the talks also touched on a proposal by Trump suggesting cooperation between the US, China and Russia against the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Trump administration has not publicly confirmed the specific content of the discussions regarding Ukraine or Putin. US-China Summit Ends with Xi and Trump Claiming Progress but Differences Remain.

According to individuals familiar with Xi’s previous diplomatic interactions, the Chinese leader has historically avoided directly expressing personal views on Russian President Vladimir Putin or the war in Ukraine.

The Financial Times report suggests Xi’s alleged comments during the Beijing meeting marked a more explicit assessment than in prior engagements, including meetings with former US President Joe Biden. China has consistently described itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, while also maintaining close strategic ties with Russia. Xi Jinping, Donald Trump Held a Private Meeting in Beijing Before Conclusion of US President’s China Visit.

The report also claims that Donald Trump proposed cooperation between the United States, China and Russia against the International Criminal Court, arguing that their strategic interests aligned. The ICC has previously been criticised by the Trump administration, which accused it of bias and overreach in international legal matters.

A fact sheet released by the Trump administration following the Beijing summit did not reference discussions related to the Ukraine war or the ICC.

The reported discussions come ahead of Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to China for talks with Xi Jinping, marking another high-level engagement between the two countries, which have described their relationship as a “no-limits partnership” since shortly before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The visit also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Russia–China friendship treaty signed under former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Meanwhile, the Ukraine conflict continues to remain in a prolonged military stalemate after more than four years of fighting, with increasing reliance on drone warfare by Ukrainian forces.

The Biden administration had previously accused China of supplying dual-use goods to Russia that helped sustain its military operations in Ukraine. The Trump administration has also raised similar concerns, though less frequently.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle recently described Ukraine’s battlefield innovation in drone warfare as a significant shift in modern combat. “The brave Ukrainians … have reinvented warfare in much the same way the first world war reinvented warfare for the 21st century," Boyle said.

Ukraine has continued to conduct drone strikes on Russian territory, including areas near Moscow, with President Volodymyr Zelensky stating such actions were “entirely justified” following intensified Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Despite occasional diplomatic signals, the Russia–Ukraine war remains unresolved, with Moscow maintaining that its military operations will continue until its stated objectives are achieved.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested the conflict may be “coming to an end,” no formal peace framework has been agreed, and fighting continues across multiple fronts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).