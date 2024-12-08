Seoul, December 8: The prosecution arrested former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Sunday amid a probe into alleged treason following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law last week. The special investigation headquarters probing the political turmoil said it has arrested Kim and seized his mobile phone. Kim has been sent to a detention center in eastern Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

His arrest came about six hours after he showed up for an overnight questioning by the special investigation headquarters at 1:30 a.m., saying he will actively cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Kim suggested the implementation of martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared it late Tuesday amid an intensifying political deadlock with the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The president reversed the order six hours later after the Assembly voted to end it. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

Kim tendered his resignation, and Yoon accepted it Thursday. Prosecutors are believed to have arrested Kim considering the gravity of his charges and concerns over the possibility of the former defence chief destroying evidence. Speculation that Kim may attempt to destroy evidence rose after he was found to have joined Telegram again after deleting his previous account. The prosecution is expected to restore previous conversations he had on the messaging platform. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration Fails As His Ruling Party Boycotts Vote.

By law, suspects can be arrested without a warrant if there are considerable grounds for believing a serious crime has been committed or when there are concerns over a possible attempt to destroy evidence. The special investigation headquarters plans to seek a warrant for Kim's formal arrest within 48 hours of his detention. If prosecutors fail to apply for a warrant or the court rejects it, Kim will be released immediately.

