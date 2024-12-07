An opposition-led attempt to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief martial law declaration failed on Saturday after his ruling party boycotted the National Assembly vote. Speaker Woo Won-shik announced that the motion lacked the required two-thirds majority, with only 195 members participating. The impeachment effort followed criticism of Yoon’s controversial declaration of martial law, which opposition parties deemed an abuse of power. South Korea Unrest: President Yoon Suk Yeol Apologises for Causing Anxiety With Martial Law Declaration Ahead of Impeachment Vote.

Impeachment Motion Against South Korean President Fails

