Colombo, August 5: Polling in Sri Lanks is being held for general elections to elect 225 members for its 16th parliament with strict health guidelines in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Prasar Bharti News update, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Maithripala Sirisena are the main contestants to enter the Parliament.

The voting started at 7 am and would continue till 5 pm. Counting of votes will be held tomorrow and results are expected by late evening. Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2019: EC Asks Women to Remove Face Covering Before Voting.

Voting Begins to Elect 225 Members for Sri Lanka's 16th Parliament

In Sri Lanka, polling is being held for general elections to elect 225 members for its 16th parliament with strict health guidelines amidst COVID situation. pic.twitter.com/iaF59psuXe — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 5, 2020

The election was postponed twice earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak. The election, originally scheduled for April 25, was put off until June 20 as the COVID-19 outbreak hampered the preparations. The August 5 date was later fixed as the health authorities issued guidelines on holding the poll.

Election Commission Chair Mahinda Deshapriya was one of the early voters as polling got underway. People could be seen wearing face masks and following other precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak

