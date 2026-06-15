Taiwan: School Bus Driver Claims 'Gods' Demanded S*x, Leaving Multiple Victims With HIV

Prosecutors in Taiwan have charged a school bus driver with multiple sexual offences after investigators alleged he deceived women and teenage girls into sexual acts by falsely claiming he was possessed by deities and needed intimate contact to restore his "spiritual energy." Authorities are also investigating a possible link between the case and several HIV infections, although the source of transmission has not been conclusively established, as reported by The Standard.

According to prosecutors, the suspect allegedly portrayed himself as the "son of Mazu" and claimed to be possessed by other deities to gain the trust of victims. Investigators allege he convinced women and girls that sexual contact was necessary to replenish his spiritual strength and avert divine punishment. Taiwan School Bus Driver Arrested for S*x Crimes After Claiming He Was Possessed by Deities.

Authorities said the accused targeted women over several years, including female students who travelled on school buses he operated. Some victims were allegedly persuaded to meet him at his residence or in hotels, where the assaults took place.

Nine Victims Identified, Including High School Students

Prosecutors allege that at least nine females were victimised, including six high school students and three adult women. One victim was allegedly assaulted 16 times between 2022 and 2025. The suspect has been indicted on 32 criminal charges, including rape and causing serious bodily harm. The youngest known victim is reported to be 15 years old. Russian Soldier Raped Ukrainian Woman, Held Her As S*x Slave Before She Managed To Escape: Report.

HIV Contact Tracing Led to Criminal Investigation

The case came to light after Taiwan's health authorities conducted routine HIV contact tracing. Officials found multiple HIV-positive individuals had been linked to the same person, prompting referrals to police and social welfare agencies for further investigation.

Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said five people connected to the alleged abuse have tested positive for HIV. However, health officials stressed that current evidence has not conclusively established that the suspect transmitted the virus, and epidemiological investigations are continuing.

Authorities Provide Medical and Support Services

Following the discovery of the case, Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare established a multi-agency working group to provide medical care, counselling and other support services for those affected.

Health officials also reminded the public that HIV is primarily transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and that consistent condom use significantly reduces the risk of infection. They noted that while HIV has no cure, modern antiretroviral treatment allows most people living with the virus to maintain long-term health.

Investigation Continues

The case remains under judicial proceedings as prosecutors continue gathering evidence. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect's identity in full and said additional investigations are underway to determine the complete extent of the alleged offences and the chain of HIV transmission.

The case has attracted significant public attention in Taiwan due to the allegations involving minors, the alleged misuse of religious beliefs to manipulate victims, and the ongoing public health investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).