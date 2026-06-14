Taiwan School Bus Driver Arrested for S*x Crimes After Claiming He Was Possessed by Deities

A school bus driver in Taiwan has been charged with multiple s*x offences after allegedly tricking women and teenage girls into s*xual acts by claiming he was possessed by deities and needed intimate contact to "restore his spiritual energy". Prosecutors have filed 32 charges, including rape and causing serious bodily harm, against the suspect who allegedly manipulated at least nine women.

Prosecutors said the suspect posed as the "son of Mazu" and at times claimed to be possessed by other gods to gain the trust of victims. Investigators allege he used the religious claims to manipulate at least nine women, including six high school students. Russian Soldier Raped Ukrainian Woman, Held Her As S*x Slave Before She Managed To Escape: Report.

The man, who also operated school bus services, allegedly targeted female students who used his routes and persuaded some to meet him at his home or in hotels, where the assaults took place. Prosecutors said the suspect posed as the "son of Mazu" and at times claimed to be possessed by other gods to gain the trust of victims.

One victim was allegedly assaulted 16 times between 2022 and 2025. Another teenage girl sought medical treatment after falling ill and was later diagnosed with HIV. Prosecutors said the suspect ignored her messages informing him of the diagnosis and allegedly continued to target other women. The youngest known victim was reportedly 15 years old. Nebraska S*x Trafficking Bust: Gujarati Woman Used Hidden Hotel Cameras To Monitor S*xual Abuse of 2 Teenage Girls Live.

Health officials uncovered the case during HIV contact tracing, leading to a wider criminal investigation. Authorities said five women linked to the case have tested positive for HIV, while investigations into the transmission chain are continuing. Health officials uncovered the case during HIV contact tracing, leading to a wider criminal investigation.

Prosecutors have filed 32 charges, including rape and causing serious bodily harm. Investigators allege he used the religious claims to manipulate at least nine women, including six high school students.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Standard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).