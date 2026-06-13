Russian Soldier Raped Ukrainian Woman, Held Her As S*x Slave Before She Managed To Escape: Report

A 21-year-old Ukrainian woman survived more than a year of captivity and forced s*xual slavery in Russia before executing an escape that allowed law enforcement to identify her alleged captor. According to a Times of London investigation documented by Ukrainian war crimes investigators, the woman was abducted from her home during the initial occupation of the Kharkiv region and trafficked across the border into Belgorod, Russia.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement as 32-year-old Russian soldier Vyacheslav Dubenko, has been charged in absentia by Ukrainian prosecutors with war crimes. Local authorities have logged the incident as part of an expanding, systemic registry of conflict-related s*xual violence. Vladimir Putin Signs Law Permitting Use of Russian Army To Protect Russians Abroad.

Ukrainian Woman's Abduction and Household Coercion

The victim, identified publicly by the pseudonym "Sofia", was targeted by Dubenko shortly after Russian forces invaded her village near Kharkiv in February 2022. Sofia stated that she initially rejected repeated personal advances made by Dubenko while his military unit occupied the settlement. The situation escalated when Dubenko allegedly returned to her family residence armed, accompanied by two other servicemen. According to investigative files, he coerced compliance by threatening her family, asking, “Do you want your family to be dead?” Sofia was subsequently taken to a nearby structure and assaulted.

When her family attempted to report the assault to the Russian unit's commanding officer, the commander reportedly dismissed the grievance, stating, “The young will be young,” and declined to take disciplinary action.

Trafficking and Captivity in Belgorod

In June 2022, Dubenko reportedly arranged for two fellow soldiers to kidnap Sofia and transport her across the international border into the Russian city of Belgorod. She was confined within a heavily fortified apartment designed to prevent any escape. “The balcony had metal bars,” stated Anna Ponomarenko, a senior war crimes investigator for the Kharkiv police. “Everything was boarded up. The doors were locked with both keys and padlocks. He took away her phone. He left her food, that’s it. It was s*x slavery.” For over a year, Sofia was held in isolation and repeatedly assaulted. Investigator Ponomarenko reported that Dubenko only permitted the victim outside under the cover of night to sit on a nearby bench, where he continuously threatened to return to Kharkiv to murder her family if she resisted or attempted to seek help.

Cut off from the outside world, Sofia remained unaware that her home village had been liberated by the Ukrainian military later that autumn. The prolonged psychological distress led to an attempted suicide in January 2023. Though she was treated at a local hospital and attempted to alert medical staff, her pleas were dismissed. Dubenko reportedly neutralized her claims to doctors and locals by asserting, “She’s from Ukraine. She’s disturbed. Why are you listening to her.”

The Escape Following Internal Arrest

Sofia's captivity abruptly ended in September 2023 due to an internal military disciplinary action against her captor. Russian military police arrived at the apartment and arrested Dubenko for desertion. Investigators revealed he had been illicitly collecting his military salary while falsely claiming to his family that he was stationed at the front lines, despite failing to report for duty. Left unmonitored in the locked apartment, Sofia located a phone left behind by Dubenko and called her sister, who was residing in Poland. Her sister coordinated with a clandestine volunteer humanitarian network operating inside Russia. The network successfully extracted Sofia and transported her safely to the Ukrainian border. Sofia crossed on foot into Ukrainian territory, where she was met by family members serving in the armed forces and transferred to a secure facility. Russian Soldiers Sent Flirty Messages to Ukrainian Women on Dating App: Report.

Sofia's case has been formally appended to a growing list of wartime atrocities handled by specialised regional units. Kharkiv police confirmed that her dossier is one of at least 226 active investigations into conflict-related s*xual violence perpetrated by Russian personnel against Ukrainian citizens. Human rights advocates and state prosecutors emphasize that the current figures represent only a baseline metric. Due to the destruction of communication infrastructure in occupied zones, deep-seated societal stigma, and profound trauma, the true scale of systematic s*xual abuse committed during the conflict is believed to be significantly higher.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).