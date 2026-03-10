Abu Dhabi, March 10: The United Arab Emirates has suspended operations at the Ruwais oil refinery, the largest single-site refinery in the Middle East, following a drone strike on Tuesday, March 10. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) implemented the shutdown as a precautionary measure after the attack ignited a fire within the sprawling industrial complex. While authorities confirmed that emergency teams successfully contained the blaze with no reported injuries, the incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

Precautionary Shutdown at Ruwais Oil Refinery

The Ruwais refinery, located approximately 245 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, has a processing capacity of 922,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day. Following the strike, ADNOC officials moved to halt production to assess potential damage and ensure the safety of the facility. UAE Weather Forecast: NCM Predicts Rain and Cooler Temperatures in Dubai and Other Regions Until March 12.

No Injuries Have Been Reported at This Time

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex, caused by a drone attack. No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 10, 2026

While the fire broke out at a facility within the broader industrial zone, it remains unclear if the refinery's primary units sustained direct hits. Other operations within the Ruwais Industrial Complex, which includes chemical and fertiliser plants, are reportedly continuing under heightened security protocols.

Escalating Regional Energy Risks in Middle East

The strike on Ruwais is the latest in a series of attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf. In the past week, similar drone and missile incidents have forced temporary closures of major facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The UAE Ministry of Defence reported on Tuesday that its air defense systems have intercepted a significant number of threats since the start of the current hostilities, including 26 drones and eight ballistic missiles on this day alone. The ministry noted that while most threats are neutralized, the persistent nature of the attacks continues to pose a risk to regional stability.

Ruwais Oil Refinery Shutdown's Impact on Global Energy Markets

The suspension of such a high-capacity refinery has added fresh volatility to global energy markets. Ruwais is a vital hub for the export of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to international markets, including major partners like India. The disruption comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively paralyzed, forcing energy exports to rely on alternate, more complex routes. Analysts warn that continued targeting of onshore production sites could lead to a sustained spike in global crude prices, which have already fluctuated near the USD 100-per-barrel mark this week.

Government Response and Security

Abu Dhabi authorities have urged the public to rely strictly on official news sources and avoid spreading unverified information or social media footage of the incident. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Abu Dhabi Media Office emphasized that "competent authorities are dealing with the situation" and that the safety of residents and industrial assets remains the top priority. Security has been tightened at all major utility and energy installations across the Emirates as the government monitors the evolving security landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Abu Dhabi Media Office). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).