UAE Weather Forecast: NCM Predicts Rain and Cooler Temperatures in Dubai and Other Regions Until March 12

Dubai, March 10: Residents across the United Arab Emirates are bracing for a shift in weather as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts a period of unstable conditions characterised by light to moderate rainfall and a noticeable dip in temperatures. The unsettled weather pattern, which began early this week, is expected to persist through Wednesday, March 12, affecting various regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates.

The NCM has indicated that the current weather system is driven by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Southwest, accompanied by an upper-air low pressure. This combination is bringing humid air and convective clouds over the country. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 10.

Weather System in UAE Until March 12

While some areas may experience only overcast skies, others are likely to see light to moderate showers. These conditions are expected to be most prominent in the northern and eastern parts of the UAE, as well as some coastal areas. Authorities have advised motorists to remain cautious of potentially slippery roads and reduced visibility during periods of rain.

Dubai Weather Forecast and Updates

Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Updates

National Centre of Meteorology Predicts Drop in Temperatures

In addition to the precipitation, the UAE will see a welcome relief from the heat. A gradual decline in temperatures is expected throughout the week, with daytime highs in internal areas dropping by several degrees. Coastal regions can expect temperatures to range between 22 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while internal regions may see highs of up to 28 degrees Celsius. Stronger northwesterly winds are also anticipated, which will contribute to the "cooler" feel, particularly during the evenings and early morning hours. UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile and Drone Barrage; Debris Hits Dubai Marina Tower (Watch Videos).

Sea Conditions and Wind Activity in UAE

The maritime community has been alerted to moderate to rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Wind speeds are forecast to pick up, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, especially in areas with cloud activity. Fishermen and those planning offshore activities are encouraged to check for the latest updates before heading out, as the NCM warns of occasional turbulence and high waves caused by the fresh winds.

By Thursday, March 13, the weather system is expected to weaken, making way for clearer skies and a return to more stable, humid conditions. However, until the system passes on Wednesday evening, the NCM urges the public to follow official weather bulletins and avoid valleys or areas prone to flash flooding in the mountainous eastern regions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).