Uber Debuts in Nepal, Expanding Its Ride-Hailing Services to 11th Asia-Pacific Market

Uber has been launched in the Nepali market, making the Himalayan Nation its 11th territory across the Asia-Pacific region. The app-based cab platform announced its debut, which comes after more than ten years in the South Asian market. With the launch, Uber is now available in Nepal with Uber Go and Uber Comfort products across the four-wheeler category and Uber Bike in the two-wheeler category.

"We will bring our best global technology to Nepal, and we are really excited with the early trend seeing over two thousand drivers signing up," Dominic Taylor, Regional General Manager, Rides of Asia Pacific, said, addressing the launch event. "Nepal is attracting many tourists every year. Those are the tourists who come from the market where Uber operates today, like the USA, India, we have the unique advantage there. Uber Layoffs: Ride-Hailing Giant Cuts 23% of People and Places Division To Streamline Operations.

With the core local product, we think the motorbike product will be the largest one, we know the motorbike product very well, we got huge global motorbike product in Brazil, in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh. We really felt like we can compete with the international competitors and the local competitors in Nepal," Taylor added. The platform's strategic roll-out introduces a trio of app-based travel options, starting with Uber Bike, a rapid, on-demand motorcycle service designed to slice through heavy city traffic.

For four-wheeled commutes, the company is deploying Uber Go as an affordable, everyday compact car alternative for budget-conscious riders, alongside Uber Comfort, a premium, spacious tier targeting passengers looking for an elevated travel experience. The US Embassy in Nepal said in a post on Facebook, "Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Chelan Bliss spoke at the official launch of Uber in Nepal, marking the company's entry into the Nepali market and an important milestone in the country's growing digital economy. What is E85 Fuel? Know Which Cars Are Compatible With 85% Ethanol-Blended Petrol Available in India.

Acting DCM Bliss said, "Uber's decision to launch here is a vote of confidence in Nepal's trajectory -- and in the Nepali people." As Nepal continues to embrace digital transformation, US companies like Uber are helping expand consumer choice, support innovation, and create new economic opportunities for Nepal. The United States is proud to support Nepal's digital growth and the expansion of US business engagement in Nepal. Congratulations to the entire Uber team on this exciting milestone!"