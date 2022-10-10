England, October 10: In a bizarre incident, an elderly woman in England lost one of her eyes after she wore contact lenses in the shower for over a month. The woman, identified as Marie Mason (54), shared an incident explaining how she contracted the infection in her left eye after a microscopic amoeba in tap water managed to get between her contact lens and cornea.

In 2015, the woman noticed something was wrong as she constantly felt like there was something stuck in her eye. Following this, she visited the optician when her vision began to deteriorate and was quickly rushed to the hospital. During this, she was told that a bacteria known as Acanthamoeba Keratitis was living inside her eye. Reportedly, the woman wore 30-day contact lenses before the incident. She even took showers wearing contacts which are believed where she got the infection. Viagra Overdose Lands Newly-Married Prayagraj Man in Hospital; Undergoes Surgery Twice, May Have To Live With Permanent Problem in Private Part.

The infection grew over time and began to feast on her's cornea. This caused the woman to lose her vision rapidly. The woman spent her five years on a variety of medications as well as a number of unsuccessful operations. She even got three cornea transplants. Penis Stabbing Killer, Mother of Four Gets Arrested for Chopping Off Boyfriend’s Private Part and Murdering His Friend, Appears in Australia Court For Double.

Due to the infection, the woman had to stop working in a kitchen in a school. She was forced to put eye drops in every half an hour to ease the pain. The woman said that she had to go to the hospital two to three times a week, and sometimes even more. However, the woman's infected eye had to be removed after the multiple unsuccessful cornea transplants.

