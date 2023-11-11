London, November 11: A man from Swindon, England, has been man jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman with dementia. The accused, Frank Greco, reportedly works as a food delivery worker. The incident came to light when Frank Greco's act was caught on camera installed in the victim's home. Greco is reportedly said to deliver food to vulnerable people.

According to a report in BBC, the incident occurred between March and April 2022. After the incident came to light, the police launched an investigation after they were alerted by the victim's son. As per the report, the 93-year-old woman was unable to report the incident due to her dementia. UK Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Stabbed to Death in West Yorkshire.

The incident came to light when the victim's son saw the act, captured on the CCTV cameras he installed in his mother's home. After his arrest, the accused denied the charges; however, he changed his plea when evidence was presented before the court. The Swindon Crown Court awarded the 59-year-old accused a 14-year and four-month sentence in prison.

The court also awarded another five years and eight months on licence. The accused had pleaded guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration and five counts of sexual assault on the elderly woman. During his appearance, the accused was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order. The court even placed Frank Greco on the sex offenders' register. UK Shocker: Woman Chokes to Death on Stage During Marshmallow-Eating Challenge in South Wales.

Speaking about the incident, senior investigating officer Rachel Hardy of Wiltshire Police said that the accused chose to target a vulnerable woman who was alone at home. "It was extremely difficult for her family to learn of the abuse perpetrated by Greco whilst he visited their mother," she added.

