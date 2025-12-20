Saudi Arabia's northern regions, particularly Tabuk and Hail, recently witnessed a rare weather change and meteorological event as significant snowfall transformed desert landscapes and mountain peaks. The unusual winter weather, which saw blankets of white cover areas typically known for their arid conditions, quickly garnered widespread attention on social media, highlighting a seldom-seen facet of the Kingdom's climate and weather conditions.

Unprecedented Winter Landscape

Over the past week, residents across parts of Tabuk and Hail provinces awoke to a stunning white vista. Areas like Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk, known for its higher elevation, received substantial snowfall, creating picturesque scenes rarely associated with the Arabian Peninsula. Temperatures in these regions plummeted to near-freezing or below, facilitating the accumulation of snow.

The snowfall provided a unique opportunity for locals, many of whom have never experienced such conditions firsthand. Families and individuals flocked to the snow-covered areas, engaging in activities like building snowmen and taking photographs, turning the unexpected weather into a memorable recreational event.

Social Media Captures Public Enthusiasm

Videos and images of the snow-covered Saudi landscapes quickly went viral across various social media platforms. Users shared breathtaking footage of white dunes, snow-dusted palm trees, and people enjoying the frigid conditions, drawing global fascination. The widespread sharing underscored the novelty and excitement surrounding the event within the Kingdom and internationally.

Locals Celebrate Snowfall in Tabuk:

Saudis Enjoying Rare Snowfall on Tabuk Mountain:

This digital dissemination brought the rare phenomenon to a global audience, showcasing a different perspective of Saudi Arabia's diverse geography and climate, which is predominantly perceived as a desert nation.

A Rare Climatic Occurrence

While Saudi Arabia is largely characterised by its arid and hot climate, particularly in its central and southern regions, the northern areas, especially those with higher altitudes, do experience colder winters. However, significant snowfall remains an infrequent occurrence. The recent event is considered particularly noteworthy due to its extent and the amount of accumulation.

Meteorological experts attribute such events to specific cold air masses descending from higher latitudes, combined with sufficient moisture in the atmosphere. Though not entirely unprecedented in the Kingdom's history, the intensity and visual impact of this latest snowfall have made it a significant talking point.

Broader Weather Forecast and Patterns

The snowfall aligns with a broader pattern and weather forecast of colder winter conditions experienced across parts of the Middle East this season. While most of Saudi Arabia typically experiences mild winters, the northern provinces are more susceptible to extreme cold snaps. This rare snowfall serves as a vivid reminder of the diverse climatic conditions that can manifest across the vast geography of the Arabian Peninsula.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AFP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).