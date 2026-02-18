The second innings was a no-contest, with Namibian batters just giving their wickets away to Pakistan spinners. As many as eight wickets fell to Pakistan spinners, with Usman Tariq claiming four, and Shadab Khan clinching three. Louren Steenkamp and Alexander Volschenk crossed the double-figure mark, scoring 23 and 20, respectively. With this 102-run win, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8.
Namibia have been completely outplayed by Pakistan spinners, with Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq claiming two wickets each. Mohammad Nawaz, too, picked one wicket, with Namibia losing more than half their side.
OUT! Shadab Khan removes Alexander Volschenk for 20, who added a 30-run stand with JJ Smit. Volschenk went too far ahead of his crease, and ended up getting stumped by Usman Khan by miles.
Well, the writing is on the card for Namibia, who are losing wickets in heaps. Namibia have lost three wickets in as many overs, and Pakistan are in complete control of the match here, with the opposition four down with still 150-odd runs away from victory.
After a brisk start by the openers, Salman Mirza managed to provide Pakistan a breakthrough, getting rid of Jan Frylinck. Frylinck tried to flash hard, but missed, and the ball came back into him to crash into the stumps.
Namibia bowlers leaked plenty in the final overs, which saw Pakistan near the 200-run mark, and ended on 199. Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp will need to bat extremely well and provide their side a quick start here in the powerplay.
In a must-win match, Sahibzada Farhan plays a blinder of a knock, scoring his maiden T20I hundred, and propelling Pakistan's score to 199. Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan played cameos of 38 and 36*, respectively, while all the damage was done by Farhan who remained unbeaten in 100.
After a solid second-wicket stand, Pakistan's innings have faltered with the fall of Salman Ali Agha and Khawaja Nafay's wickets. Agha fell for 38, while Nafey got dismissed by 5. Sahibzada Farhan continues to bat in the middle despite visible cramps, while all-rounder Shadab Khan has been promoted ahead of Babar Azam.
FIFTY! After a failure against India, Sahizada Farhan has managed to score runs and reach his 10th T20I half-century in 37 balls, which includes five fours and two sixes.
Since the fall of Saim Ayub's wicket, Salman Ali Agha and Sahibzada Farhan have upped the ante and added 50 runs off 32 balls. Farhan is moving near his 10th T20I half-century, and maiden in the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Score: The Match 35 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo serves as a high-stakes "do-or-die" fixture for Pakistan's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Following a heavy 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India, Salman Ali Agha’s side sits in third place in Group A, trailing the United States on Net Run Rate. To secure a place in the Super 8s, Pakistan must either win today or hope for a washout; a loss would see them sensationally eliminated in favour of the Americans. Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35.
The overhead conditions in Colombo are the primary concern for the afternoon start, with local forecasts indicating a 67% chance of thunderstorms and 100% cloud cover. While rain could delay the toss, it acts as a bizarre safety net for the "Men in Green." Under ICC rules, an abandoned match would grant one point to each side, moving Pakistan to five points, enough to mathematically surpass the USA's four-point total and guarantee their progression.
Namibia enters the contest playing for pride, having been officially eliminated after three consecutive losses. Despite their standing, Gerhard Erasmus's squad remains a dangerous "spoiler" capable of exploiting any lingering nerves in the Pakistan camp. On a slow, spin-friendly SSC surface, Namibia will look to their captain’s off-spin and the new-ball threat of Ruben Trumpelmann to challenge a Pakistani batting order that has struggled for consistency throughout the group stage. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.
Namibia National Cricket Team Squad
Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.