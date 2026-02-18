Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Score: The Match 35 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo serves as a high-stakes "do-or-die" fixture for Pakistan's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Following a heavy 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India, Salman Ali Agha’s side sits in third place in Group A, trailing the United States on Net Run Rate. To secure a place in the Super 8s, Pakistan must either win today or hope for a washout; a loss would see them sensationally eliminated in favour of the Americans. Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 35.

The overhead conditions in Colombo are the primary concern for the afternoon start, with local forecasts indicating a 67% chance of thunderstorms and 100% cloud cover. While rain could delay the toss, it acts as a bizarre safety net for the "Men in Green." Under ICC rules, an abandoned match would grant one point to each side, moving Pakistan to five points, enough to mathematically surpass the USA's four-point total and guarantee their progression.

Namibia enters the contest playing for pride, having been officially eliminated after three consecutive losses. Despite their standing, Gerhard Erasmus's squad remains a dangerous "spoiler" capable of exploiting any lingering nerves in the Pakistan camp. On a slow, spin-friendly SSC surface, Namibia will look to their captain’s off-spin and the new-ball threat of Ruben Trumpelmann to challenge a Pakistani batting order that has struggled for consistency throughout the group stage. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.

Namibia National Cricket Team Squad

Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.