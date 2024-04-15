New York, April 15: Roby Johnson discovered his 40-year-old wife Melody Felicano Johnson pouring bleach into his coffee, post which she later entered a guilty plea in the matter. With the use of the covert cameras in their house, Roby, a US Air Force officer, caught his wife trying to poison him. Melody had entered a guilty plea to two counts of food or drink poisoning on July 11 and 18, according to the Daily Star, after she put the toxic chemical into her husband's coffee maker.

As per the court records, Roby, Melody's husband, had suspicions that she was planning to kill him in order to get the money that would follow his death. She tried poisoning him, and at the time, they were divorcing and had a child together.

When Roby's wife brought him strange-tasting coffee in March 2023, he began to have his first misgivings about her. On July 6, 2023, he put up a camera to capture her in the act, and he even gave the police evidence of it, but they turned it down due to inadequate proof.

According to the 13 News portal, Melody entered a guilty plea to the lower charges, which resulted in the dismissal of the attempted murder charge she was facing at the time of her detention. Melody will now be sentenced on May 10th, with prosecutors allegedly recommending that she spend a minimum of two years behind bars. Melody, who is now being detained on a £200k (Rs 1,67,22,260) bail, is a resident of Arizona, USA.

