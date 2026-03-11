Iran has declared its withdrawal from the FIFA World Cup 2026, a decision announced by Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, specifically following recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The minister stated that participation in the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is untenable under the current circumstances. 5 Members of Iranian Women’s Football Team Granted Asylum by Australia Amid Iran War; Check Names.

Political Fallout Impacts Sporting Arena

Speaking on state television, Minister Donyamali articulated the nation's stance, asserting, "Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup." He further emphasised concerns for the safety of Iranian citizens and the fundamental impossibility of participation given the "malicious actions" and "two wars" imposed on Iran, which have reportedly led to thousands of casualties. This announcement solidifies earlier indications from the Iranian Football Federation president, Mehdi Taj, who had previously expressed doubts about the team's ability to participate on US soil amidst the heightened geopolitical climate.

Tournament Implications and FIFA's Stance

Iran had successfully qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three of Iran's group-stage matches were scheduled to take place in the United States, with two games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Iranian Women’s Football Team Bus Confronted by Protesters in Australia After 5 Players Granted Asylum (Watch Video).

The withdrawal presents a logistical and competitive challenge for FIFA, which had previously received assurances from US President Donald Trump, conveyed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, that the Iranian team would be welcome to compete. FIFA regulations allow for a replacement team in such scenarios, with Iraq or the United Arab Emirates being cited as potential candidates to fill Iran's spot.

The decision underscores the increasing intersection of global politics and major sporting events. The Angolan Football Federation has already cancelled friendly matches against Iran and Jordan, initially scheduled for later this month in Dubai, citing the security situation in the region. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, FIFA will need to navigate the complexities of international relations to ensure the integrity and smooth running of the tournament. The global football community now awaits FIFA's official response and the announcement of a replacement team for Group G.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like ( Al Jazeera). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

