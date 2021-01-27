Washington, January 27: US female soldiers are now allowed to shave their heads or grow their hair long, colour their nails and wear earrings. According to an AFP report, in the past women with long hair had to tie it in buns, which several complained that it was uncomfortable and interfered with their helmets.

Under the new policy, long hair needs to be worn in ponytails or braids in training and tactical situations. The styles accommodated African American female soldiers, who wanted more options for wearing their hair, in braids and other styles.

The US Army announced these major revisions to Army Regulation 670-1, Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia which will go into effect on February 24. According to reports, The Army announcement has been long-planned, but it came just days after the Pentagon’s first Black defence secretary — Lloyd Austin took over.

