‘US-Iran Truce Deal Likely To Be Finalised in 24 Hours’: Pakistan

Islamabad, June 13: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that the peace deal between the US and Iran is "closer than ever", with a deal to be finalised "in the next 24 hours." Sharif said that finalisation is likely in the next 24 hours, and technical level talks will follow. In a post on X, he said, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace." Iran War: What We Know So Far About the Reported US-Iran Peace Deal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also spoken to Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis earlier, who had expressed hope over the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, "DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Welcoming the encouraging progress towards an understanding between the United States and Iran, they expressed hope that ongoing efforts would soon contribute to peace and stability in the region. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact." US and Iran Reach Final Pact; Electronic Signing Imminent, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Prepares for E-Signing Process

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

Positive Momentum in US-Iran Talks

DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis @IgnazioCassis. Welcoming the encouraging progress towards an understanding between the United States and Iran, they expressed hope that ongoing efforts would soon contribute to… pic.twitter.com/EI6n4nPnL8 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 13, 2026

Meanwhile, a senior Trump administration official on Friday (local time) said Iran has committed to never develop or procure nuclear weapons under a proposed agreement, while sanctions relief would be tied to strict verification and inspections. Speaking about the negotiations, the official said the agreement enjoys support from regional partners, including Israel and Gulf countries. "We feel quite confident that all of our allies- the Israelis and the Gulf coalition- will get on board. Obviously, that doesn't mean they give up the right to self-defence, and if Iranians don't honor their end of the obligation, I wouldn't expect the Israelis to not respond."