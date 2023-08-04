New York, August 4: Tragedy stuck upon a family in the US after a woman died of drinking too much water on a family trip over the Fourth of July weekend. The woman, along with her husband and two kids, went on a trip to Lake Freeman in Indiana when she started feeling dehydrated. Reportedly, she drank four bottles of water within 20 minutes. Following this, she collapsed on the ground on the last day of their trip due to "water toxicity". She was rushed to a hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.

According to the Daily Mail, the deceased woman was identified as Ashley Summers (35). Her family said that Her brother, Devon Miller, told WRTV that he was informed that the woman drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. Miller added that an average botter is 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. "That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day," he said. Cougar Attack in US: Minor Child Injured After Being Attacked by Mountain Lion in Washington's Olympic National Park.

On the second day of the trip, the woman began feeling like she could not drink enough water. Moments later, she complained of lightheadedness and a "stubborn" headache. She later collapsed on the ground. Somehow the family returned from the trip. However, soon after reaching the house, the woman passed out in the garage. She was then taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital. The reports said that she never regained consciousness, and doctors declared her dead. Plane Crash in US Video: Small Aircraft Hits Hanger, Catches Fire at Cable Airport in Upland, Pilot Among Three Dead.

Water toxicity occurs when too much water is consumed in a short period of time or if the kidneys retain too much water due to underlying health conditions. The condition is also known as water poisoning or water intoxication. Its symptoms include feeling generally unwell and having muscle cramps, soreness, nausea and headaches.

