Why Is UAE Banning Social Media for Children Under 15?

The United Arab Emirates Cabinet on Thursday, June 18, approved a new resolution prohibiting children under the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms, marking one of the country's most significant digital safety measures for minors. Under the new rules, children aged 15 and 16 will be allowed to use social media, but with a range of restrictions and enhanced safety protections.

The move places the UAE among a growing number of countries seeking to regulate children's access to social media amid concerns about online safety, mental health and excessive screen time. Authorities have given social media companies up to 12 months to implement the new standards in coordination with relevant government agencies. ‘Big Moment for Our Country’: UK PM Keir Starmer Says Britain Will Ban Under-16s From Using Range of Social Media Apps.

Children in UAE Under 15 Barred From Social Media Accounts

According to the Cabinet resolution, children under the age of 15 will not be permitted to create, use or operate personal accounts on social media platforms. "The resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years," the official news agency stated, citing the Cabinet resolution.

"Children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts on social media platforms." The resolution further states that minors under 15 are also prohibited from "accessing the full features of such platforms, including social interaction, publishing, commenting, sharing, joining public groups, open channels, or any large-scale interactive spaces". Authorities clarified that parental consent will not be considered a valid exemption under the new framework. Canada Social Media Ban: Government Proposes Ban on Social Media for Under-16s and New Regulations for AI Chatbots.

Restrictions for Users Aged 15 and 16

Children between the ages of 15 and 16 will be allowed regulated access to social media platforms, subject to enhanced protective measures.

These measures include age-appropriate content classification and restrictions, disabling high-risk features, regulating the duration of platform use, and providing parental control tools. The objective is to create a safer digital environment for teenagers while limiting exposure to potentially harmful online content and excessive usage.

Platforms Given 12 Months to Comply

Social media platforms operating in the UAE will have a transition period of up to 12 months to progressively implement the new requirements. According to the resolution, platforms will be required to monitor and disable accounts created by users under the age of 15.

The UAE's media and telecommunications regulators have been granted authority to enforce compliance. These include "warning or partial or full blocking of platforms or the imposition of applicable administrative penalties".

The new policy follows growing concerns among educators, health professionals and policymakers about the impact of prolonged social media use on children. According to a 2024 survey, children in the UAE spend around three hours daily on social media platforms.

Experts have noted that excessive social media usage among children can contribute to anxiety, attention difficulties, academic challenges and, in some cases, speech delays.

They have also pointed to the way social media platforms stimulate dopamine release in the brain, encouraging repeated engagement. Shares, likes and comments can activate the brain's reward system, creating sensations similar to those associated with gambling or substance use, which may encourage users to return frequently.

The UAE joins a growing list of countries introducing age-based restrictions on social media access for minors.

The country follows nations including Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Malaysia that have implemented or announced measures aimed at limiting children's access to social media platforms.

After Australia introduced a world-first social media ban for users under 16 in December, several governments have explored similar regulatory approaches as concerns over online safety and youth mental health continue to grow.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).