Canada Social Media Ban: Government Proposes Ban on Social Media for Under-16s and New Regulations for AI Chatbots

The Canadian government has introduced a significant digital safety bill aimed at restricting social media access for children under the age of 16. The proposed legislation, which includes potential exemptions for platforms that adhere to rigorous safety standards, seeks to mitigate the impact of digital platforms on mental health, including concerns related to anxiety, isolation, and depression among the youth.

Canada's Digital Safety Act and Regulatory Oversight

The Digital Safety Act proposes the establishment of a new digital regulator tasked with setting and enforcing safety standards not only for social media platforms but also for artificial intelligence chatbots. Under the proposed measures, companies found in violation of these standards could face substantial financial penalties, with fines reaching up to 3% of their total global revenue or C$10 million (USD 7.2 million), whichever amount is greater. Malaysia Enforces Ban on Social Media Accounts for Children Younger Than 16.

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Marc Miller, emphasised that the legislation is intended to foster healthier childhood development by encouraging in-person social interactions and focus. The bill arrives amidst a broader global shift toward tighter online regulations, following similar legislative actions in Australia and upcoming restrictions planned in countries such as Greece.

Industry experts have noted that the Canadian proposal is more comprehensive than existing international laws, such as the social media ban recently implemented in Australia. While the Australian model focuses primarily on restricting access to platforms for minors, the Canadian Digital Safety Act aims to mandate a redesign of the social media ecosystem to enhance safety at the infrastructure level. Social Media Restrictions for Kids: Andhra Pradesh Drafting Law to Limit Access for Under-13 Users, Focus on Mental Well-Being.

Representatives from major technology companies, including Google and Meta, have stated they are reviewing the details of the legislation. Google expressed its commitment to working with federal authorities to establish higher safety standards, while Meta reiterated its support for creating positive online experiences for young users. Government officials indicated that the legislative process could take approximately one year to pass, with an additional 18 months required to fully operationalise the new regulatory body.

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