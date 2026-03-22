Mumbai, March 22: Fears of a potential use of nuclear weapon in the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States have intensified after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure. The conflict, now in its fourth week, has already resulted in significant casualties and disruption to global energy markets, while recent statements and military actions have sparked widespread concern online about the possibility of nuclear weapons being used.

The immediate trigger for these concerns was Donald Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its power plants. Iran responded by warning it would target US-linked infrastructure in the Gulf, raising fears of further escalation in an already volatile situation. Donald Trump Warns Iran To Reopen Strait of Hormuz Within 48 Hours or Face Strikes on Power Plants.

Social Media Concerns Over Nuclear Escalation

The strong rhetoric has led to anxiety among social media users, with several posts speculating about the possibility of nuclear weapons being used. Some users questioned whether the conflict could mark only the second use of nuclear weapons in warfare, while others warned of an imminent escalation. "I am probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but a nuke is going to be used this week," X user Matt Wallace wrote. "Are we going to see a nuke used in anger for the second time in history?," Indian journalist Shiv Aroor wondered.

Nuclear War Fears Grow

I am probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but a nuke is going to be used this week — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 22, 2026

Netizens Fear Use of Nuclear Weapon

Are we going to see a nuke used in anger for the second time in history? — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 22, 2026

🚨 A country will disappear next week. Iran or Israel. A nuke is coming. — Borg (@Borg_Cryptos) March 22, 2026

Why Donald Trump’s Threat Triggered Alarm

Trump’s warning to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants drew particular attention because Iran’s largest facility, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, is a key part of its energy infrastructure. Although the statement referred broadly to power facilities, analysts and observers quickly linked the language to potential risks involving nuclear sites. Any strike on a functioning nuclear facility could lead to radioactive leaks or environmental damage, even if conventional weapons are used. Did US Deploy Planes Carrying Nuclear-Capable ‘Doomsday Missile’ in Middle East Amid World War 3 Fears?

Strikes on Nuclear Facilities Raise Stakes

Recent developments have further heightened concerns. The US and Israel have carried out strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, while Iran has responded with missile attacks near Israel’s Dimona region, which is close to a sensitive nuclear research centre. While authorities reported no radiation leaks from these incidents, the targeting of such facilities marks a significant escalation and has raised international alarm.

Will Nuclear Weapons Actually Be Used?

Despite growing fears, there is no official indication that nuclear weapons are being prepared for use in the conflict. Current military operations involve conventional airstrikes and ballistic missiles aimed at degrading military and nuclear infrastructure, rather than deploying nuclear warheads. In recent remarks, Trump also downplayed the possibility of nuclear use, stating that Israel would not resort to such measures.

Experts note that using a nuclear weapon would represent a major escalation with global consequences, making it a significantly higher threshold than current military actions. International agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have urged restraint, warning that attacks on nuclear facilities could lead to a catastrophic accident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).