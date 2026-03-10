Did US Deploy Planes Carrying Nuclear-Capable ‘Doomsday Missile’ in Middle East Amid World War 3 Fears?

New Delhi, March 10: Claims circulating on social media suggest that the United States has deployed nuclear-capable “Doomsday planes” to the Middle East amid escalating tensions linked to the Israel-US-Iran conflict. The speculation began after a report by the Daily Mail highlighted unusual flight activity involving the US Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft, prompting fears of a possible World War 3 scenario.

According to the Daily Mail report, flight-tracking data showed multiple launches of the US Navy’s E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command aircraft since February 28. Two such flights were reportedly spotted over the United States on March 2. One aircraft travelled from the Gulf Coast and landed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, while another took off from and returned to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Following the report, several social media posts and online outlets began claiming that the aircraft had been deployed to the Middle East as the Israel-US-Iran conflict intensified across the Gulf region. Did Barron Trump Buy USD 50 Million Worth of Oil Sector Stocks Before US and Israel Struck Iran? Know Truth Behind the Viral Social Media Rumours.

However, available flight-tracking data and defence monitoring sources indicate that these claims are misleading.

Fact Check: No Deployment to the Middle East

Contrary to viral claims, the tracked E-6B Mercury aircraft was not deployed to the Middle East. Open-source flight tracking shows that the aircraft was operating from Norway and moving toward the Arctic region as part of Operation ICE CAMP, a regular US military exercise conducted in the Arctic. Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

No, US ‘Doomsday Plane’ Was Not Deployed to the Middle East

My email to The Daily Mail attempting to get them to do the right thing, but as everyone I've told so far has said "well, it IS The Daily Mail" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/IIbgrWs2rT — Steffan Watkins  (@steffanwatkins) March 9, 2026

Operation ICE CAMP is designed to test Arctic warfare capabilities and improve coordination with US Navy submarines operating beneath the polar ice. The E-6B Mercury aircraft plays a key communication role during such exercises.

There is currently no credible evidence confirming that the aircraft has been deployed to the Middle East or linked to the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.

What Is the ‘Doomsday Plane’?

The E-6B Mercury is often referred to as a “Doomsday Plane” because it functions as an airborne command centre during extreme national emergencies. The aircraft allows the US president and senior military leaders to maintain communication with nuclear forces if ground infrastructure is destroyed.

Equipped with specialised antennas and communication systems, the aircraft can transmit signals to nuclear-armed submarines operating deep underwater and connect with satellites, ground-based command centres and missile facilities.

Its main mission, known as Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO), ensures that orders from US leadership can still reach Navy nuclear submarines even if conventional communication networks are disrupted.

While reports of E-6B Mercury flights sparked speculation online, there is no evidence that the United States has deployed “Doomsday planes” to the Middle East. The tracked aircraft activity appears to be linked to Arctic military operations under Operation ICE CAMP rather than the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The US deployed nuclear-capable ‘Doomsday planes’ (E-6B Mercury) to the Middle East amid the Israel-Iran conflict, raising fears of a wider war. Conclusion : Misleading. Flight-tracking data shows the aircraft was operating from Norway toward the Arctic for Operation ICE CAMP, not deployed to the Middle East. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).