1 New COVID-19 Case in Uttarakhand, State Tally at 72

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Nainital on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand to 72, as per the state health department.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country stands at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)

