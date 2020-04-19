106 Stranded Foreigners Leave for London from Goa Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 19 (ANI): One hundred six foreign nationals including an infant, who were stranded in Goa due to the COVID-19 lockdown, left for London by a special flight on Saturday.They all were screened at Goa International Airport before departure.The elderly among passengers were duly taken care of and assisted while boarding the flight."It is a dedicated and selfless service of the staff of Airport Authority of India and other stakeholders," Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik told ANI over the phone.He said the Goa Airport has installed a touch-free hand sanitising station for the passengers before their check-in. Thermal screening and social distancing norms are being maintained at the airport, he said. (ANI)

