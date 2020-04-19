110 Arrested After 3 Beaten to Death in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujrat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.An FIR has been filed against 110 people, who have been arrested, and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said.K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar, said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three men."A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones, and other objects. Police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack them," said Shinde."The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. Our policemen also got injured in the incident. The investigation is underway," added Shinde. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)