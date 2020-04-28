121 New COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu, Total Count 2,058

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): As many as 121 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 2,058.According to the State Health Department, 32 districts of the state reported no new COVID-19 cases today.Of all the positive cases reported, Chengalpattu reported 12, Chennai 103, Kallakurichi 3, Kancheepuram 1, Namakkal 2 districts.With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

