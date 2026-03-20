Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will introduce a single window policy soon to get all permissions at one go online for film production in the most happening Hyderabad city.

Speaking at the Gaddar film award presentation programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the government was ready to encourage film production from different parts of the world in Hyderabad and make it a global destination for film industry.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Strikes on Qatar Energy Infrastructure During Talks With Amir Al Thani.

Netflix has already opened its GCC centre, and it was a clear indication of the arrival of Hollywood in the city. South Korea was leading in the film industry. Japan, Korea and the US film industry will also be invited to Hyderabad and make the film industry a big economy generating.

Stating that Hyderabad is the safest place even during the world wars, the CM said that the government was encouraging the Film industry on par with the IT and Pharma industry.

Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Releases List 22 Candidates Across Key Constituencies for Polls.

"My government is ready to give assurance to the investors who invest in Hyderabad in the current situation in Dubai.

Recalling the services of Gaddar, who created awareness among people about the social issue through his revolutionary songs, CM Revanth Reddy said that the awards presented to the youngsters by the seniors would encourage new talents in the film industry.

As a CM, I have a responsibility and accountability to encourage new talent and create space to perform them."

The Chief Minister remembered NTR , ANR, Ramanaidu and Krihsna made efforts to bring the Telugu film industry to Hyderabad from Tamil Nadu. Ramoji Rao set up Ramoji Film City. Prabhakar Reddy and Dasari Narayana Rao supported the film workers.

Earlier in February, the Telangana government accorded the highest priority to the Telugu film industry, working with a vision to establish Hyderabad as a national hub for cinema, said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the jury members of the Gaddar Film Awards, held at the Secretariat.

The Deputy CM explained that while cities like Bombay, Kolkata, and Chennai have limited scope for further expansion of the film industry, Hyderabad offers many favourable factors for film industries across all languages to grow and flourish. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)