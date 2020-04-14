13 More COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, State Count Reaches 260

Bengaluru (Karnataka), April 14 (ANI): As many as 13 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Tuesday, informed the state government.The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now increased to 260, including 10 deaths and 71 discharged/cured.To check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown announced last month has been extended by the Centre till May 3.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,815, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)