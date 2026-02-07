T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table and Team Standings: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues into its second day, with New Zealand starting their campaign with a win. In the Group D opener, New Zealand avenged their defeat from the 2024 edition against Afghanistan, beating Rashid Khan and co by five wickets, and notching their first points on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table. The second contest of the day witnessed a humdinger of a match, with England winning from the jaws of defeat as Nepal fell merely four runs short of a historic win in the last over. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
The tournament features 20 teams divided into four groups of five. With only the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super 8 stage, Net Run-Rate (NRR) is expected to play a decisive role in the final team standings. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group A
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.450
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.240
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.240
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group B
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group C
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.750
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.200
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.200
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.750
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group D
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.162
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|UAE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.162
Understanding Net Run-Rate (NRR)
Net Run-Rate is the primary tie-breaker in ICC tournaments. It is calculated by subtracting the average runs per over conceded by a team from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the tournament. If a team is bowled out before their full quota of overs, the calculation still uses the full 20 overs (or the scheduled match length). This ensures that teams are rewarded for finishing games quickly and penalised for heavy defeats.
