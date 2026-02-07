T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table and Team Standings: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues into its second day, with New Zealand starting their campaign with a win. In the Group D opener, New Zealand avenged their defeat from the 2024 edition against Afghanistan, beating Rashid Khan and co by five wickets, and notching their first points on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table. The second contest of the day witnessed a humdinger of a match, with England winning from the jaws of defeat as Nepal fell merely four runs short of a historic win in the last over. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The tournament features 20 teams divided into four groups of five. With only the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super 8 stage, Net Run-Rate (NRR) is expected to play a decisive role in the final team standings. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group A

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR India 1 1 0 0 2 +1.450 Pakistan 1 0 0 0 2 +0.240 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 USA 1 0 1 0 0 0.000 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.240

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group B

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group C

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 +1.750 England 1 1 0 0 0 0.200 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.200 Scotland 1 0 1 0 0 -1.750

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table Group D

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 +1.162 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.162

Understanding Net Run-Rate (NRR)

Net Run-Rate is the primary tie-breaker in ICC tournaments. It is calculated by subtracting the average runs per over conceded by a team from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the tournament. If a team is bowled out before their full quota of overs, the calculation still uses the full 20 overs (or the scheduled match length). This ensures that teams are rewarded for finishing games quickly and penalised for heavy defeats.

