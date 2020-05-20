16 Manipur Residents Who Recently Returned from Outside Test Positive for COVID-19

Imphal, May 20 (PTI) Sixteen Manipur residents, housed in different quarantine centres after they returned from Chennai, Delhi and Guwahati recently, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the northeastern state to 23, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the state's COVID-19 Common Control Room, among those infected are a woman and her 23-day-old son.

Fourteen of those who tested positive on Wednesday hailed from Churachandpur district and returned from Chennai recently. Another person from Churachandpur district who recently returned from Delhi also tested positive for COVID-19.

Another who tested positive is a Guwahati returnee and hails from Imphal East district.

"Necessary control measures such as containment and contact tracing have been taken up," an official said.

Three symptomatic cases from District Hospital Churachandpur have now been admitted to the COVID-19 care facility at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in the state capital, the statement said.

The Chennai returnees were part of stranded Manipuris numbering around 1,140 who were evacuated and in a 'Shramik Special' train.

The train had reached Jiribam Railway Station on May 13 following which the returnees were transported to their respective district and were sent for community quarantine.

