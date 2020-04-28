2 Injured in Suicide Blast in Iraq's Kirkuk

World. (File Image)

Kirkuk [Iraq], April 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Two people suffered injuries when a terrorist blew himself up on Tuesday in front of the Iraqi intelligence service in Kirkuk, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing the information security office.Earlier in the day, local media reported that three suicide bombers were trying to attack the intelligence building in the city.No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

