2 IRS Officers Appointed CBDT Members

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Indian Revenue Service officers Satish Kumar Gupta and Krishan Mohan Prasad have been appointed new members in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a government order said on Tuesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued the order approving the appointment of the 1984-batch IRS officers of the Income Tax Department cadre.

While Gupta is currently posted as Principal Chief Commissioner (PCCIT) of I-T in Mumbai, Prasad is serving as the PCCIT of National e-assessment centre in Delhi.

The CBDT, which frames policy for the tax department, is headed by a chairman and has six other senior IRS officials as its member.

All of them are in the rank of special secretary.

The board is currently headed by Chairman P C Mody, while Prasana Kumar Dash, Prabhash Shankar and Seema Khorana Patra are the serving members.

With new appointments, there will still be a vacancy of one member in the CBDT.

