New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A man was killed, and three others sustained gunshot wounds during a firing incident in the Bawana police station area in Delhi. Local police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine if the attack was the result of a suspected gang rivalry.

As per DCP, Outer North, Hareshwar Swami, a firing incident took place under the Bawana police station area. A man named Ravi was killed, and two or three others have been shot.

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Hareshwar Swami, DCP, Outer North, while speaking to the reporters, said, "A firing incident took place under the Bawana police station area. A man named Ravi has died, and two or three others have been shot. Multiple rounds were fired. The investigation is ongoing. We're investigating all angles right now. Four people were shot. Three members of one family, and a person who was sitting there has also been shot..."

Earlier in March, a firing incident occurred in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

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According to police, information regarding the firing was received at Police Station Bhajanpura. When the police reached the spot, the complainant, Abdul Kadir (39 years), a resident of Vijay Park, Maujpur, stated that 2-3 unidentified persons fired in the air in front of his house. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In this regard, a case has been registered at PS Bhajanpura under Sections 324(6)/3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

In a separate incident, two bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately at a residence on February 25 in the Tejab Mill area of Delhi's Farsh Bazaar, police officials said. The house reportedly belongs to a man identified as Babli.

As per authorities, CCTV footage captured the attackers arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds before fleeing.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the shooters. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)