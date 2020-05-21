2 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an encounter in Dantewada on Thursday, police said."Today afternoon at around 1430 hrs, there was an exchange of fire between Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Naxals near Neelawada (along the southern side of Indravathi river) near Tumnar. During search operation after the exchange of fire, two male Maoist dead bodies were recovered from the spot," Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Abhishek Pallav said."The Maoists were identified as Rishu Istam, platoon no 16 deputy commander and Maata, Pidiyakot Janmilita commander," he said.The police have recovered two country-made weapons and 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED).Pallava said: "The operation was launched based on specific input about presence of Mallesh Platoon No 16 commander, Rishu Istam, Deputy commander of Platoon No 16, Ajay ACM, Murli ACM along 15 to 20 other cadres." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)