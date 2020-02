252 Students at Army's Manesar Quarantine Facility Have Tested Negative

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): All the 252 students who had come from China and were staying in the Indian Army facility in Manesar have tested negative of coronavirus infection.They were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus earlier this month. 406 Indians, who were also evacuated are housed at ITBP's quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawla area.More than 1,600 deaths have been reported so far in China due to the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

