270 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Nine Deaths

Bhopal, May 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 270 new coronavirus cases -- 78 in Indore -- and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 5,735 and death toll to 267, health officials said.

Chhatarpur district recorded its first two coronavirus cases during the day. Thus, the footprint of the pandemic has now spread to 48 out of 52 districts of the state.

The cases in Indore, the worst-affected district in state, rose to 2,715 with 78 new patients found on Wednesday.

With two more deaths, the toll in Indore district stands at 105.

Two deaths were also reported in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Sagar and Rewa, according to officials.

A total of 2,733 have people recovered from the viral infection so far in the state.

Besides Indore, 58 new patients were detected in Ujjain, 42 in Bhopal, 21 in Sagar, 19 in Mandsaur, 13 in Bhind, 11 in Rewa, six in Morena, five in Gwalior, four in Damoh, three in Dewas, two each in Jabalpur and Ashok Nagar and one each in Barwani, Vidisha, Panna and Satna, officials said.

With this, Bhopal now has 1,088 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 420, Jabalpur 186, Mandsaur 79, Gwalior 77, Dewas 66, Morena 44, Sagar 44, Bhind 38, Barwani 34, Rewa 25, Vidisha 16, Satna 10, five each in Damoh and Ashok Nagar and Panna three.

The number of cases in other districts is: Burhanpur 194, Khandwa 186, Khargone 114, Dhar 107, Raisen 67, Neemuch 50, Hoshangabad 37, Ratlam 28, Agar Malwa 13, Jhabua 11, Betul 9, Shajapur 8, Tikamgarh 6, Five each in Chhindwara, Sehore, Sidhi and Sheopur, Dindori four, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Datia, Harda, Shahdol and Shivpuri, and one each in Guna, Mandla, Rajgarh, Seoni, Singrauli and Umaria.

Apart from Indore (105) and Bhopal (40), 50 deaths have been reported from Ujjain, 11 from Burhanpur, ten in Khandwa, nine in Jabalpur, eight each in Khargone and Khandwa, seven from Dewas, six from Mandsaur, three each from Raisen and Hoshangabad, two from Dhar and one each from Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua, Sehore and Rewa.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,735, active cases 2,735, new cases 270, death toll 267, recovered 2,733, total number of tested people is 1,20,737.

