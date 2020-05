World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale struck Anantalingeshwor of Bhaktapur district on Thursday morning.According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred around Anantalingeshwor at 8:14 am (local time).Slight tremor was felt in and around Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)

